Bud Light Hog Talk Continues at Vintage 501 this Monday, January 2

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with Vintage @ 501, are ringing in the New Year with Bud Light Hog Talk at a special 4 p.m. start time on Monday, Jan. 2. Fans are invited to watch Rockford's NHL affiliate, the Chicago Blackhawks, take on the St. Louis Blues in the NHL's annual Winter Classic live at Vintage 501 before enjoying the monthly talk show.

The show is broadcast live from Vintage @ 501 in downtown Rockford on the first Monday of each month. This month's show will follow the 2017 Winter Classic at 12 p.m. Hog Talk will begin at 4 p.m. following the conclusion of the Winter Classic. Goaltender Lars Johansson, defenseman Viktor Svedberg and Head Coach Ted Dent are scheduled to appear on the show on Monday.

Once a month, from October through April, IceHogs broadcasters Bob Mills and Kevin Peters help fans get to know each player and coach, review the previous week's games and look ahead to the upcoming schedule during Hog Talk.

The live show is a great chance for fans to meet the players and coaches, ask questions, sign up to win prizes courtesy of the IceHogs and enjoy some great food and drink specials at Vintage 501 (501 E. State St.).

For those unable to attend the show in person, Monday's show will be available streaming live on WXRX.com.

The following are the scheduled dates for Hog Talk during the 2016-17 season:

January 2 February 6 March 6 April 3

Next Home Game: Friday, December 30 vs. Iowa Wild: Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Hogs are hosting a Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 14-and-under to enter the arena, courtesy of OrthoIllinois. Fans ages 21 and older can kick off their weekend with a Pre-Game Party at the Blues Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from "Roy Roots" at 5:15 p.m. and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

