Buckley Named to All-American Second Team

August 23, 2018 - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) - Watertown Rapids News Release





Today the 2018 Perfect Game / Rawlings 2018 All-American Teams were announced. Out of all 22 summer collegiate teams, 68 total players were selected. These players were placed on three teams and an honorable mention team. The PGCBL had six players selected across the teams, tied for third most from any league.

Rapids Starting Pitcher Jack Buckley (Franklin & Marshall) was named to the Second Team. Out of the eight pitchers on the Second Team, Buckley ranked third in strikeouts with 51. Also, out of all 32 pitchers selected to the All-American teams, only four pitchers had more innings pitched than Buckley did (50.1).

When asked about this accompishment, Buckley had this to say, "It's an honor to be named among such a select group of players. None of it would have been possible without my teammates or Coach Anderson who all helped me immensely over the summer."

Earlier this month, Buckley was named to the PGCBL All-League First Team. The Bronx, NY native will begin his junior year at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA.

Rapids Field Manager David Anderson was thrilled when he learned of Buckley's honor. "This is an incredible accomplishment for Jack that he is extremely deserving of. His work ethic on and off the field is excellent and allowed him to set a great example as a leader. He's a team first guy that our players enjoyed being around."

