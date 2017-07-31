Broxton Drives in Three in Loss

News Release

LAS VEGAS, NEV.-Keon Broxton drove in three runs, but the Las Vegas 51s used a seven-run sixth inning to pull away with a 12-6 win Sunday night in front of 2,487 at Cashman Field.

The visitors jumped on top with a three-run first inning for their first runs of the series. With two men on, Nate Orf lined a double to left field to score Mauricio Dubon. One batter later, Broxton grounded a two-run single to right field, scoring Brett Phillips and Orf to increase the margin to three.

Las Vegas scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to a single run, but Chris Colabello added some insurance in the fourth inning, launching his third home run with the Sky Sox to left-center field to extend the lead to 4-2.

Colorado Springs cut the late deficit to the final margin of six with a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Broxton drove in his third run of the night on his first home run with the Sox-an opposite-field shot to right field. Yadiel Rivera grounded a RBI double three batters later to score Colabello, who doubled for his second hit of the night.

The Sox (63-42) aim to snap their three-game losing streak Monday night at 8:05 p.m. MT, when RHP Taylor Jungmann (6-1, 2.93 ERA) takes the mound on the heels of his quality outing against Tacoma July 26 against Las Vegas RHP Wilfredo Boscan (4-10, 5.42 ERA).

