Brown Stellar as Wingnuts Salvage Finale

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. (July 13, 2017) - The Wichita Wingnuts exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the third and coasted to a 10-4 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

After stranding a pair of runners in the first and second innings, Wichita (36-16) strung together a massive rally off RailCats starter Braulio Torres-Perez (5-3). Matt Chavez kicked things off with a sacrifice fly, then Zac Fisher sliced an RBI double to the left-center gap to make it 2-0. Martin Medina singled home another, then a wild pitch plated Fisher to push the lead to four. Christian Stringer brought in two more with a line drive single, before Brent Clevlen capped the scoring with an RBI single of his own for a 7-0 lead.

That was more than enough support for Wichita starter Tim Brown (1-0), who allowed just one run over six strong innings of work in his 2017 Wingnuts debut. The win was the 30th in Brown's Wingnuts career, tying him with Jon Link for most in franchise history.

Leo Vargas added a run with a single in the fourth, and then Wichita tacked on a pair in the eighth, courtesy of a Fisher RBI double and Medina's run-scoring single. Gary (29-24) got three in the top of the ninth on a Wilfredo Gimenez home run, before Austin Boyle nailed down the victory.

