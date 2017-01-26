Brouillard Reassigned to Solar Bears

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie defenseman Nikolas Brouillard has been reassigned to the team from the Toronto Marlies, Orlando's American Hockey League affiliate.

Brouillard, 21, made his AHL debut for the Marlies on Wednesday night in Toronto's 2-1 shootout win at Rochester, recording three shots on goal. Brouillard leads Orlando's defensemen in scoring with 21 points (7g-14a) and 60 penalty minutes in 37 games. He is also fifth in league scoring among rookie defensemen.

