Broome Named to USL Team of the Week

News Release

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Keasel Broome has been named to the USL Team of the Week after his clean sheet performance against the Tampa Bay Rowdies this past week.

Called upon to start moments before kickoff after Trey Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury during pregame warm ups, Broome dazzled to the tune of five saves, helping the Hounds to their first win since May 13 at Ottawa Fury FC.

In his third start on the year in league play, nearly all of Broome's saves were highlight worthy. The first half saw the keeper make a brilliant stop in close on Tampa Bay midfielder Joe Cole after the former England national team player found his way behind the Hounds defense.

The highlight of the night though, and perhaps of the past week for all of the USL, came in second-half stoppage time. Shortly after the Hounds took a commanding 2-0 lead, the Rowdies looked to at least leave Highmark Stadium with a tally, unleashing a fury of chances on the Barbadian off a corner. Broome stopped not one, not two, but three golden opportunities in the span of only four seconds to ensure his first clean sheet of the year.

Broome's weekly honor marks the sixth time a Hounds player has been named to the Team of the Week this season. While the Hounds have this week off, Broome will travel to Grenada to compete for the Barbados National Team in the Windward Island Tournament from June 30 through July 6. He is expected to return to the club in time for its tilt on Saturday, July 8 at Orlando City B.

The Hounds (5-6-4) will look to build upon their big result from last week, next welcoming the Charlotte Independence (5-3-4) to Pittsburgh for a Fourth of July clash at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Riverhounds.com .


