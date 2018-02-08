Brooks Conrad Voted into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame

February 8, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Brooks Conrad! The infielder becomes the fifth member of the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame after a fan vote and deliberation by a panel of Express front office staff and current Hall of Fame members. Conrad beat our pitchers Chris Sampson and Kirk Saarloos to claim the honor.

Conrad becomes the first member of the Express Hall of Fame to have not played on the 2000 Texas League Championship team, as Jackie Moore (2014), Morgan Ensberg (2015), Roy Oswalt (2016) and Keith Ginter (2017) have all previously been enshrined. The San Diego, California native played for the E-Train from 2004-2007, appearing in a franchise-record 519 career games, a mark that remains unbeaten to this day.

He burst onto the scene with the Double-A Express in 2004, finishing either first or second on the team in runs scored, hits, doubles, triples and RBI, earning an invitation to the Texas League All-Star Game as well as team MVP honors in the process.

As the franchise moved to Triple-A in 2005, so did Conrad. Over the next three seasons, he left his mark on the record books. Saving the best for last, Conrad's frenetic 2007 campaign saw single-season records set for games played (139), at-bats (533) and total bases (284), helping him set a myriad of career high-water marks. Conrad holds all-time franchise records for career at-bats (1,963), runs scored (353), hits (507), doubles (136), triples (27), extra-base hits (243), total bases (937) and RBI (304).

He was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in 2008 and ultimately made his major league debut with the team later that season. After stints in the bigs with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres, Conrad retired following the 2016 season in which he suited up for the Sugar Land Skeeters at age 36. He currently serves as a minor league coach within the Kansas City Royals organization.

Conrad will be enshrined into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 28 before the Express take on the Reno Aces.

