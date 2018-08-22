Brooklyn Falls to Tri-City, 5-2

TROY, NY - Despite a late-inning rally, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season, Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, dropped a 5-2 decision in the middle game of a three-game set to the Tri-City ValleyCats Tuesday night at Bruno Stadium.

W: Dubin (2-1)

L: Butto (1-1)

S: De Paula (3)

BIG MOMENTS

Trailing by three in the ninth, the Cyclones put the tying run at the plate with runners at first and third, but Dylan Tice flew out to end the threat and the game against Tri-City closer Luis De Paula.

Manny Rodriguez's RBI single in the seventh inning cut the deficit to 5-1. In the eighth, Tice scored on a throwing error to make it 5-2.

Tri-City jumped on Brooklyn starter Jose Butto for five runs over four innings, including home runs from Drew Ferguson and Michael Wielansky to take a 5-0 lead.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Dylan Tice: 1-3, 2 BB, R

Manny Rodriguez: 1-4, RBI

Chase Chambers: 1-4, R

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones were being no-hit by Tri-City pitching for 5 2/3 innings before Dylan Tice single in the sixth.

Brooklyn has dropped two games in a row, and trails Hudson Valley by two games in the McNamara Division with 13 games to play.

Brian Sharp extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a walk in the seventh inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn at Tri-City - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Bruno Stadium - Troy, NY

Probables: LHP Josh Walker (0-1, 3.04) vs. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (MiLB rehab)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

