Brodzinski Strikes Twice to Push Reign over Gulls in Game 1

San Diego, CA - Forward Jonny Brodzinski scored twice including the game-winning goal with 11.7 second left in the contest to send the Ontario Reign (1-0) over the San Diego Gulls (0-1) 3-2 at Valley View Casino Center Friday evening in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semifinals. The Reign lead the best-of-five series, 1-0.

Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski opened the scoring 12:34 into the contest, blasting a shot over the blocker of Gulls netminder Jhonas Enroth (L, 27 saves on 30 shots) from between the faceoff circles. Forwards Adrian Kempe and Sam Herr added assists.

Forward T.J. Hensick made it 2-0 early in the second period, lifting a wrist shot over Enroth at 5:49. Forward Michael Mersch and Herr recorded assists. The Gulls skated past the Reign defense moments later and earned a penalty shot, but Reign goaltender Jack Campbell (W, 32 saves on 34 shots) denied forward Nick Soresen on the breakaway at 6:45. Gulls forward Sam Carrick would cut the lead in half at 10:03, blasting in a one-time feed from defenseman Andy Welinski off the left-wing faceoff circle. Less than four minutes later, the Gulls reset the contest with a shorthanded goal from forward Nick Kerdiles.

In the third period, the Gulls pressured Campbell and the Reign, but Campbell provided 10 timely stops to keep the game tied 2-2. With the clock winding down and overtime looming, Kempe forced a turnover and found Brodzinski open for a tap-in game-winning marker with 11.7 seconds left in the contest. The Reign finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play while the Gulls went 0-for-2.

