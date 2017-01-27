Brodzinski Nets Hat Trick; Hensick and Purcell with Three Assists In

January 27, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
San Antonio, TX - Forward Jonny Brodzinski scored his first professional hat trick and forwards T.J. Hensick and Teddy Purcell each recorded three assists, but the Ontario Reign (22-9-7-0) fell to the San Antonio Rampage (20-20-4-0) 5-4 in overtime at AT&T Center Friday night. Brodzinski extends his goal streak to four games (seven goals).
The Rampage opened the scoring early as forward Joe Whitney swiped the puck away from Reign team captain Vincent LoVerde and walked in for an unassisted goal 38 seconds into the contest. The Reign responded on the power play as forward Teddy Purcell fired the puck off of Jonny Brodzinski's stick and past the glove of Rampage netminder Jeremy Smith (W, 28 saves on 32 shots) at 8:22. Forward T.J. Hensick added the second assist.
Early in the second period, the Rampage went back in front as defenseman Sergei Boikov lifted in a man-advantage marker past the blocker of Reign goalie Jack Campbell (OTL, 27 saves on 32 shots) at 3:05. Brodzinski, Hensick and Purcell repeated their first period success with 1:35 remaining in the frame to make it 2-2.
The Rampage capitalized off of two unfortunate bounces to quickly claim a 4-2 lead with time winding down in the third period. Forward Rocco Grimaldi took the puck away from Campbell behind the net after it bounced over the goalie stick to tuck in his team-leading 17th marker of the season at 12:56 and forward Sam Henley ricocheted a drive off the mask of Campbell and in at 15:33.
Continuing to grab momentum, the Rampage were awarded a power play at 16:10, but Brodzinski knocked the puck loose for a shorthanded breakaway goal at 16:50. With Campbell pulled and Rampage winger A.J. Greer in the penalty box, the Reign reset the score for a third time on a drive from Adrian Kempe with 58 seconds left. Purcell and Hensick recorded assists.
In overtime, Grimaldi tipped in a pass from forward J.T. Compher to seal the victory for the Rampage. The Reign finished the game 2-for-4 on the power play while the Rampage went 1-for-3.
The Reign battle the San Antonio Rampage tomorrow, Saturday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tune in to the action at OntarioReign.com!
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, February 3 for the Second Annual Pink in the Rink, $2 Bud Light Friday and Pink Ontario Reign Blanket Giveaway presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital against the San Diego Gulls at 7:00 p.m. Join the Reign in the fight against breast cancer with an exclusive Pink Pack! Grab a ticket to the game, exclusive Pink in the Rink t-shirt and a donation to San Antonio Regional Hospital starting at $30 with NO FEES! Buy Pink Pack
