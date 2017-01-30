Broduer Signs Ahl Contract With Syracuse

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to an AHL contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Brodeur, 26, has skated in 21 games with the Crunch since signing a PTO with the team on Dec. 3. He has four points on the season (1g, 3a) and is third on the team with a plus-9 rating. The Montreal, Quebec native has also appeared in 15 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season where he tallied 19 points (4g, 15a).

During the 2015-16 season, Brodeur skated in 70 contests with the Thunder and was the team's top scoring defenseman with 30 points (9g, 21a) and 42 penalty minutes. He also played in two contests with the Albany Devils.

