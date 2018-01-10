Broadcast Team Selected for ECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the broadcasters for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and telecast live in the United States on NHL Network.

Brian McCormack of the Idaho Steelheads and Everett Fitzhugh of the Cincinnati Cyclones will serve as the television broadcasters along with NHL Network analyst Neil Smith, who will serve as the color commentator. Local channel listings are available at NHLNetwork.com.

Terry Ficorelli of the Indy Fuel will handle the radio play-by-play duties on 107.5 / 1070 The Fan in Central Indiana. The audio broadcast will be available around the world at www.1070TheFan.com.

The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic can also be streamed through your computer or mobile device through ECHL.TV, powered by NeuLion. Visit ECHL.neulion.com for more information.

McCormack is in his third season with the Steelheads, calling all games for KTIK Radio, with home game televised on Cable One. McCormack also coordinates the Steelheads' media obligations, provides all written content for the team's website and hosts the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show three days a week on 1350 KTIK. He spent the 2014-15 season as a Digital Media Intern with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, providing editorial content for the Blue Jackets' web site. McCormack majored in Communication and Political Science at SUNY-Geneseo, where he also was the radio broadcaster for Geneseo's Division III hockey team for three seasons and the Sports Director at WGSU Radio for two years.

This is Fitzhugh's third season as the Cyclones' Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting. The Michigan native got his start calling over 120 hockey games for the Bowling Green State University Falcons. His time with the Falcons saw him start as the color analyst before growing into the play-by-play role. Upon graduation from BGSU, Fitzhugh moved on to accept the Manager of Communications & Director of Social Media position with the United States Hockey League in Chicago. There he excelled in providing league communications and content while heading the league's efforts with several notable events such as the USHL Draft and Top Prospects Game. From there he moved on to the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms where responsibilities included game day broadcasts, media relations, social and web content, video features, and community outreach.

A longtime NHL executive, Smith was the general manager of the 1994 Stanley Cup champion New York Rangers. The Rangers' championship was their first in 54 years, led by captain Mark Messier, who Smith acquired in 1991 from the Edmonton Oilers. In addition to his work as an analyst on NHL Network, Smith most recently has served as a hockey analyst for Sportsnet. Smith also has had extensive involvement with the ECHL, serving as owner and governor of the Johnstown Chiefs and Greenville Road Warriors for nine seasons.

Ficorelli is in his second season as the Director of Media Relations and broadcast "Voice of the Fuel". "Fic" brings over 40-years, 3,550 hockey broadcasts and eight championships, including four in six years with Muskegon, to the Fuel organization. A three-time winner of both the "Best Sports Announcer Award" in Cincinnati with the Cyclones and UHL/IHL Broadcaster of the Year Awards, Ficorelli last stopped in Evansville where he performed his craft with the CHL/ECHL IceMen as well as the NAHL Thunderbolts.

For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the North Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic is coming to Indianapolis in 2018! The best players in AA hockey take the ice at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on January 15 as part of a celebration of professional hockey in the Circle City, which will include NHL © legend Wayne Gretzky. Visit ECHLAllStarClassic.com for more information and to purchase your tickets, and become an All-Star Insider to get event updates, ticket information and special offers delivered right to your inbox.

About the ECHL

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province for its 30th season in 2017-18. There have been 633 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 10 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2017-18 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 26 of the 31 NHL teams in 2017-18, marking the 21st consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

