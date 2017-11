Broadcast Schedule Announced for Leg 2 of Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals

News Release

Playoffs Conference Semifinals

NEW YORK (October 31, 2017) - Major League Soccer tonight announced broadcast information for Leg 2 of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals, which will be played on Thursday, November 2 and Sunday, November 5.

Thursday, November 2 Western Conference Semifinals, Leg 2 - No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes/TSN5/TVAS) Sunday, November 5 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Leg 2 - No. 1 Toronto FC vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls (3 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN 1/4 / TVA Sports) - No. 3 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Columbus Crew SC (5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes TSN1 / TVA Sports)Western Conference Semifinals, Leg 2 - No. 1 Portland Timbers vs. No. 4 Houston Dynamo (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes / TSN1 / TVA Sports)

Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Eastern Conference: No. 3 Chicago Fire 0-4 No. 6 New York Red Bulls - Western Conference: No. 3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5-0 No. 6 San Jose Earthquakes Thursday, Oct. 26 - No. 4 Atlanta United 0 (1) - 0 (3) No. 5 Columbus Crew SC - No. 4 Houston Dynamo 1-0 No. 5 Sporting Kansas City Conference Semifinals (Two-game series, aggregate-goal format between conference top seed vs. lowest advancing seed from Knockout Round and conference second seed vs. highest seed from Knockout Round)

Eastern Conference Semifinal Series Eastern Conference Semifinal Leg 1 (2 games) Monday, Oct. 30 - No. 6 New York Red Bulls 1-2 No. 1 Toronto FCTuesday, Oct. 31 - No. 5 Columbus Crew SC 4-1 No. 2 New York City FC Eastern Conference Semifinal Leg 2 (2 games) Sunday, Nov. 5 - No. 1 Toronto FC vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls (3 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN1/4 / TVA Sports) - No. 2 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Columbus Crew SC

(5 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN1 / TVA Sports) Western Conference Semifinal Series Western Conference Semifinal Leg 1 (2 games) Sunday, October 29 - No. 3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 No. 2 Seattle Sounders FCMonday, Oct. 30 - No. 4 Houston Dynamo 0-0 No. 1 Portland Timbers Western Conference Semifinal Leg 2 (2 games) Thursday, Nov. 2 - No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN5 / TVA Sports) Sunday, Nov. 5 - No. 1 Portland Timbers vs. No. 4 Houston Dynamo (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN1 / TVA Sports)

Conference Championships

(Two-game series, aggregate-goal format)

Eastern Conference Championship Series

Eastern Conference Championship Leg 1 (1 game) - Tuesday, Nov. 21 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Eastern Conference Semifinal Leg 2 (1 game) - Nov. 29 TBD (FS1) Western Conference Championship Series

Western Conference Championship Leg 1 (1 game) - Tuesday, Nov. 21 TBD (FS1) Western Conference Championship Leg 2 (1 game) - Thursday, Nov. 30 TBD (ESPN)

2017 MLS Cup (Hosted at the home venue of the finalist with the best regular season record)

Saturday, Dec. 9 4 p.m. ET (ESPN, UniMás, TSN, TVA Sports, 4 p.m. ET)