BROADCAST DETAILS ANNOUNCED FOR SUNDAY WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS MATCH AT PROVIDENCE PARK

PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer announced tonight that the Portland Timbers' match against the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Providence Park will be broadcast nationally on FS1, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Limited tickets remain for Sunday's playoff match, presented by KeyBank, and can be purchased online at www.timbers.com, by phone at (888) 736-6849, or at the Providence Park box office.

Entering Sunday's match - the second of a two-leg, aggregate-goal series - the Timbers earned a 0-0 draw against the Dynamo in the first leg at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on Monday. The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Championship, facing either Seattle Sounders FC or Vancouver Whitecaps FC, depending on the result in the Western Conference Semifinals match being played between the two Cascadia clubs on Thursday, Nov. 2.

