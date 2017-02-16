Brittain Signs PTO with Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that forward Josh Brittain has signed a professional tryout contract with the club.

Brittain joins the Wolves from the Allen Americans (ECHL), where he collected three goals and 10 assists through 17 games. The 27-year-old began the 2016-17 season with Norfolk Admirals and skated in 28 games. He collected 14 points (3G, 11A) and served as team captain.

Through 256 ECHL games, spanning six years and nine teams, Brittain has 149 points (67G, 82A), a +24 plus/minus rating and 377 penalty minutes.

The Milton, Ontario, native's most recent American Hockey League experience occurred during the 2015-16 season when he dressed for five games with the Rockford IceHogs. He also had stints with the Hershey Bears (2013-14), Norfolk Admirals (2012-13) and Syracuse Crunch (2010-12). In 119 AHL games, the Canadian Hockey League graduate has 31 points (16G, 15A) and 193 penalty minutes.

Prior to his six-year professional career, Brittain had a four-year junior campaign in the Ontario Hockey League. He split time between the Barrie Colts, Kingston Frontenacs and Plymouth Whalers. Over 258 games, he registered 80 goals and 72 assists for 152 points and logged 370 penalty minutes.

During his junior years, Brittain represented his native Canada and won a gold medal at the 2008 Under-18 World Championship.

