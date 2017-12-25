December 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
The SoCal Series Fires Back Up Today!
Bring Your Ice Skates for a Post Game Skate as the Reign Battle the Gulls Today!
Join the Reign as host their first PRINCESSES & PIRATES NIGHT and a Post Game Holiday Skate!
Watch the Reign in action with your favorite sisters from the frigid winter and sail the seas with your favorite Hawaiian princess! Pillage and plunder with Captain Jack and his swashbuckling crew! Then, lace up your skates* for a post game skate on the same ice as your favorite players! All fans are invited!
*Must bring your own skates. No rental skates available*
Buy Tickets to Tonight's Game
Ontario Reign
