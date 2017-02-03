Bring Your Dog to the Walleye Game
February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH-- Toledo Walleye are excited to announce the first-ever Paws & Pucks on Sunday, March 26 at the Huntington Center. On this night only, fans can cheer on the Walleye with their dog seated beside them!
All dogs and dog owners will sit in sections 110, 111 and 112 (Row H-Concourse). Dogs must be on a leash that is six feet or less. (No retractable leashes allowed.) There is a limit of one well-mannered dog per adult. Special water stations and designated restroom areas will be provided. All the pups will receive a doggie prize. Fans and their pet will need to enter the Huntington Center through the Madison Street entrance.
Tickets for dog-handler are $17 and $5 for their furry friend. 100% of the dog ticket benefits Lucas County Canine Care & Control and Toledo Humane Society.Tickets for Pucks & Paws Night can be purchased at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255, or online at toledowalleye.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.