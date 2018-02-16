Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 vs. Chicago Wolves Presented by Ting Mobile

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Winning Wednesday presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Manitoba Moose on Feb. 7 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Post-Game Parties at Peppino's: After every Wednesday game, join Griffins players and staff for the official post-game party at Peppino's Sports Grille downtown.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 vs. Iowa Wild Presented by Chick-fil-A

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Toy Night presented by Chick-fil-A: The Griffins' annual Toy Night will feature toy-themed elements throughout the arena.

Joe Hicketts OYO Blockhead Giveaway presented by Chick-fil-A: The first 2,500 will receive a Joe Hicketts OYO blockhead.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four or more tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price, plus a coupon for one FREE large, one-topping pizza at Big E's Sports Grill. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 vs. Iowa Wild Presented by Nestlé Purina and Meijer

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m.).

Jake Engel Memorial Bring Your Dog Game presented by Nestlé Purina and Meijer: Man's best friend is invited to Van Andel Arena to watch some hockey as the Griffins host their fourth annual Bring Your Dog Game. Owners may bring their dog to the game with the purchase of both a human ticket for $15 and a dog ticket for $5. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue. For more information, including a downloadable waiver form for your dog, please visit griffinshockey.com/doggame. The game is in memory of its former coordinator Jake Engel, the Griffins corporate sales account manager who passed away on Feb. 6.

Pepsi Reading Goals Redemption Date: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmark who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free upper level tickets to any one of the following games: Feb. 25; March 14 or 28.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2017-18 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

* In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena; * By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737; * Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets; * For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585; * On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android; * For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

