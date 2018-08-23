Brigman, Newell to Jacksonville; Twine to Disabled List; Pena Released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 5:05 p.m.

Infielder Justin Twine has been placed on the disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday August 21. Twine played in 28 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting safely in all but two of them, posting a .402 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBI.

In a corresponding move, infielder Bryson Brigman has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Brigman has played in 17 games for the Hammerheads, hitting .338 with no home runs and five runs batted in. Brigman was acquired by the Marlins from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Cameron Maybin on July 31, 2018. Prior to the trade, Brigman was playing with the High-A Modesto Nuts in the California League, hitting .304 with two home runs and 38 RBI, and he was named a 2018 California League Midseason All-Star. Brigman, 23, is a native of San Jose, California, and was originally selected in the third round of the 2016 draft out of the University of San Diego.

Additionally, right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Newell has been reinstated from Jacksonville's disabled list to the active roster. Newell has pitched in nine games for the Jumbo Shrimp with no wins or losses and a 2.70 ERA with eight strikeouts in 10 innings of work. Newell was placed on the disabled list on August 6.

In a corresponding move, right-handed relief pitcher Jose Pena has been released by the Marlins organization. Pena had been 2-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 30 relief outings for Jacksonville in 2018.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Lewis Brinson on his rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

