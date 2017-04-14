Bridgeport\\"s Playoff Hopes Dashed in Setback on Friday

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (44-27-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, saw their playoff hopes come to an end on Friday in a 7-0 setback against the Springfield Thunderbirds (31-33-9-2) at the MassMutual Center.

The Sound Tigers fired 28 shots at Springfield's Adam Wilcox, but the second-year netminder stopped each of them for his fourth shutout of the season. On the flip side, the Thunderbirds notched five goals in the second period alone, helping them to their first regulation win against Bridgeport at home.

With the loss, the Sound Tigers have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Hershey Bears clinched a post-season berth with a 2-1 win in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. this evening and the Providence Bruins also secured a playoff spot.

Springfield registered a pair of goals in the opening frame to take an early 2-0 lead. Jared McCann notched his first of three goals on the night at 4:24 when he received Mackenzie Weegar's diagonal pass at the bottom of the left circle and fired a wrist shot past starting goaltender Eamon McAdam while the T-Birds worked their first power play.

Chase Balisy followed with his 17th tally of the season at the 18:03 mark when he settled Jayce Hawryluk's feed at the right hash marks and filtered a shot inside the left post, past McAdam's;

