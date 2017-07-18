Bridgeport Upends Somerset in Wild Game

News Release

Bridgeport, Conn. - In a game that saw 26 hits, four errors and nine lead changes, it was the Bridgeport Bluefish (7-5, 48-34) that got the last laugh in a 9-6 victory over the Somerset Patriots (5-6, 47-34) at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard Tuesday afternoon.

Somerset jumped in front early on a first-inning two-out RBI single from Mark Minicozzi. Bridgeport answered immediately with a Luis Hernandez RBI double in the bottom of the inning to even the game at one.

The Bluefish took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly from D'Arby Myers. The Patriots tied it up with an unearned run in the fourth inning when a two-out ground ball to second base got under the glove of Jose Cuevas, allowing Zach Racusin to score from second.

The tied score was short-lived, however, as Bridgeport regained a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the inning. Two runs scored on a fielder's choice with a fielding error from Carlos Guzman.

The Patriots later rallied to tie the game in the sixth on a run-scoring error and a two-out RBI single from Christian Marrero. However, the Bluefish once again answered quickly with a Hernandez sacrifice fly and a two-out Jose Cuevas RBI single to regain a 6-4 lead.

Reimier Roibal then entered the game for Bridgeport, and allowed four-straight base hits to begin the seventh, including back-to-back RBI singles from Racusin and Aharon Eggleston, to level the score at six.

The Bluefish later responded with a three-run eighth inning to take a 9-6 lead. RBI singles from Andrew Lambo and Gustavo Molina, along with another run-scoring error, highlighted the inning.

Somerset recorded 13 hits in the ballgame, but left 13 on base. Adam Donachie finished the day 2-for-5 with a run scored.

"It was just like any other day, where you need to fight and put up good at-bats," said Donachie. "I wish we did, but we didn't come out on top, so we need to keep grinding and figure it out tomorrow."

Manny Delcarmen (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Dustin Molleken (0-1) yielded three runs (two earned) in one inning of relief to take the loss. David Carpenter (29) earned the save with a scoreless ninth. Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Somerset concludes its three-game series against the Bluefish Wednesday evening. Southpaw Efrain Nieves (1-1, 5.25 ERA) toes the rubber for Somerset against Bridgeport righty Jonathan Albaladejo (6-6, 4.82 ERA). First pitch at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard is scheduled for 7:12 p.m.

