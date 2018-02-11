Bridgeport scores twice on the power play in third straight setback

February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (February 10, 2018) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-19-5-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored twice on the power play and carried a one-goal lead into the third period on Sunday, but let their late advantage slip away in a 3-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch (28-17-2-3) at Webster Bank Arena.

Following a scoreless opening frame, the first three goals all came within a seven-minute span in the middle period. Travis St. Denis and Michael Dal Colle each found the back of the net for the Sound Tigers, while Christopher Gibson (17-11-2) made 23 saves on 26 shots.

Dennis Yan notched the game-winner for Syracuse at 8:01 of the third.

St. Denis put the Sound Tigers on the board first with one of the most unique goals the team has scored all season. Following a delay of game penalty against Reid McNeill, St. Denis won a faceoff in the left circle and scored his 11th goal of the season all in the same motion. The second-year forward swatted at the puck and made solid contact, driving it past the glove of Eddie Pasquale at 12:21.

Syracuse tied the game a little less than three minutes later courtesy of Dominik Masin. Mitchell Stephens cleanly won a faceoff in the left circle back to Masin, where he wired a slap shot from the point that sailed past Gibson's glove at 14:55.

Bridgeport regained its lead at the 16:52 mark with another goal on the man advantage. After Masin was assessed a cross-checking penalty, Kyle Burroughs sent a wrist shot from above the circles that was deflected by Steve Bernier in front of the net. The redirection set up Dal Colle at the right post and the second-year forward knocked the puck in to give the Sound Tigers a 2-1 advantage.

A resilient Crunch team answered yet again and tied the game for a second time at 3:02 of the final frame. Alexander Volkov guided a pass to Stephens on the left wing, where he elevated a wrist shot over Gibson's left shoulder and into the top corner for his team-leading 17th tally of the year.

Yan put Syracuse on top for good at the 8:01 mark when he received the puck from Erik Cernak, curled behind the net, and converted on a backhanded wraparound for his ninth goal of the year. Cernak and Masin logged the assists.

The game also included one fight when Ben Holmstrom and Masin dropped the gloves at 15:46 of the second period, helping Masin record a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

Despite the loss, the Sound Tigers' special teams was impressive and finished the game 2-for-6 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport outshot Syracuse 29-26, while Pasquale (8-5-5) made 27 saves.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers are back in action this Tuesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Webster Bank Arena. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of great concession specials like $1 hot dogs presented by Hummel Bros. and $5 draft beers, courtesy of Budweiser. Fans can follow all of the live action on the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHL Live , beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Don't Go It Alone: Whether it's a corporate outing, a fundraiser, or just friends getting together, a group outing with the Sound Tigers will guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with fast-paced action on the ice, great music, promotions and contests at an affordable price. The Sound Tigers have a variety of packages and promotional events to offer. Please call the team's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 for more information on the benefits of bringing your group to a future game!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.