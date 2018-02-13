Bridgeport records at least 40 shots for the fifth time this season, but falls to 0-3-2-0 against Lehigh Valley

February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-20-5-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, fired at least 40 shots for the fifth time this season, but Dustin Tokarski emerged without a blemish in a 5-0 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (31-14-3-3) at Webster Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel led the way for the Phantoms, assisting on three of the five goals, while Mike Vecchione also collected one goal and one assist. Lehigh Valley improved to 5-0-0-0 against Bridgeport this season and dropped the Sound Tigers to 0-3-1-0 in their last four games.

It was the first time Bridgeport has lost three straight home contests in regulation this season.

Just 1:10 into the opening frame, Tyrell Goulbourne scored his seventh goal of the year and became the first of five players to find the back of the twine. After receiving a pass from Travis Sanheim, Greg Carey issued a lead pass to Goulbourne, who was right between the faceoff circles. He drifted below the left hash marks and sent a wrist shot past Kristers Gudlevskis' blocker to make it 1-0.

Mark Friedman made it 2-0 and notched the game's only power-play goal at 10:25 of the second period. With Patrick Cullity in the box for high-sticking, T.J. Brennan controlled the puck on the right wing and issued a pass to Aube-Kubel near the left corner. The latter proceeded to quickly guide a diagonal pass to Friedman in the left circle, where he fired a slap shot past Gudlevskis' blocker for his first professional goal.

Just over two minutes later, the Phantoms extended their lead even further following a hurried rush into Bridgeport's zone. Aube-Kubel and Vecchione executed a crafty give-and-go before Vecchione fired in a wrist shot for his 12th goal of the season at the 12:27 mark.

With less than a minute left in the middle frame, Radel Fazleev added his name to the score sheet with his second tally of the year. Vecchione began the rush towards Bridgeport's zone, but was stood up by Mike Cornell at the blue line. However, the puck advanced ahead and set up a 2-on-1 rush for the Phantoms, in which Aube-Kube sent a pass over to Fazleev who blasted in a rocket to make it 4-0.

Former Sound Tigers captain, Colin McDonald, put the icing on the cake and notched the final goal of the night at 2:43 of the third period. Corban Knight intercepted an errant pass in Bridgeport's zone, and then left it behind his back for McDonald, who backhanded in his fifth goal of the year.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport outshot Lehigh Valley 40-21, while Gudlevskis (6-9-5) made 16 saves. The Sound Tigers are now 1-3-0-1 when recording at least 40 shots in a game this season.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers are back in action this Friday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Fans can follow all of the live action on the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday 4-Packs: The Sound Tigers host their in-state rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack, for the final time this season on Sunday at 3 p.m. "Sunday 4-Packs" highlight every Sunday home game at Webster Bank Arena and are perfect for families. Take advantage of four (4) great seats, four (4) hot dogs, four (4) bags of chips, four (4) soft drinks and four (4) fidget spinners for as low as $99. Call the Sound Tigers front office at 203-345-4813 or CLICK HERE to reserve yours (must be purchased before 3 p.m. on Friday).

Don't Go It Alone: Whether it's a corporate outing, a fundraiser, or just friends getting together, a group outing with the Sound Tigers will guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with fast-paced action on the ice, great music, promotions and contests at an affordable price. The Sound Tigers have a variety of packages and promotional events to offer. Please call the team's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 for more information on the benefits of bringing your group to a future game!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.