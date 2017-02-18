Bridgeport Outlasts Albany

ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, Saturday at Times Union Center. The Devils are now 1-2-0-1 in their season with Bridgeport with two games still to be played. Bridgeport won their sixth straight game and improves to 32-16-1-1. Albany's record moves to 30-22-1-1.

Sound Tigers defenseman Jon Landry opened up the game's scoring on a slap-shot from inside the right circle at 8:35 of the first period.

Carter Camper tied the game at one apiece on a power-play goal with 3:47 remaining in the period. He took a slap-shot that found its way through goaltender Eamon McAdam and across the goal line. Nick Lappin earned an assist on the play, pushing his point streak to ten games. John Quenneville picked up his 26th helper of the season with the secondary assist.

Josh Ho-Sang answered at the start of the second period with a goal at 2:31 and was quickly followed by Carter Verhaeghe at 4:36 to give the Sound Tigers a 3-1 advantage.

Lappin put one in at 1:13 of the third period with help from Camper and Jacob MacDonald to make it 3-2. It was his seventh goal of the season and 15th point in his last 13 games.

Ken Appleby made 25 saves for the Devils and McAdam registered 31 saves for the Sound Tigers.

The Devils play the Utica Comets Monday at Times Union Center for a Presidents' Day matinee game at 1 pm.

