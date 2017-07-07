Brewers Walk off in 13 Innings

News Release

Helena, MT - The Helena Brewers (9-9) used a bases loaded walk off single in the 13th inning to defeat the Billings Mustangs 6-5 at Kindrick Legion on Thursday night.

Payton Henry started the 13th by reaching on a two base error committed by Billings third baseman Leandro Santana. Gabriel Garcia followed with a walk and Zach Clark singled to load the bases, setting the stage for Jose Gomez . The 5'3" outfielder drew a full count and smacked the payoff pitch over the right fielder's head, bringing in the run to win the game for the Brewers.

Helena's best chance to win the game earlier came in the 10th inning. With one out, Dallas Carroll reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by Brent Diaz. However, Henry and Garcia both struck out, stranding the winning run 90 feet away.

The Brewers got on the board first out of the gate. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the first, Garcia doubled down the left field line, scoring two runs to make it 2-0. Billings bounced back with a run in the top of the second, but Helena brought in two more runs in the bottom of the second on a two RBI single by Carroll. The Brewers third baseman finished the night 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and two runs scored.

The Mustangs responded with three unanswered runs, scoring one in the third and two in the fourth. Brewers starter Nelson Hernandez didn't receive a decision after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing four runs off seven hits while not walking a batter and striking out five.

Helena took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with an extra base hit from Diaz. The Brewers catcher doubled to the opposite field, scoring Carroll to make it 5-4 Brewers.

Billings (11-7) tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run from Jeter Downs, his second home run of the season.

Helena reliever Brandon Texiera turned in one of the best outings of the season for a Helena pitcher, tossing 4.0 innings while allowing two hits and striking out seven. Right-hander Juan Diaz (2-1) picked up his second win after hurling 2.0 innings, giving up one hit and walking one while striking out a batter.

The Brewers return to action on Friday night as they wrap up a two-game series with the Mustangs at 7:05 PM. Helena sends RHP Alec Bettinger (1-0, 1.69) to the mound against RHP Matt Blandino (2-0, 3.94). Tickets to all Helena Brewers games can be purchased at the box office, over the phone at (406)-495-0500 or online at helenabrewers.net

