Brewers Lose First Road Game 8-7

News Release

GREAT FALLS, MT - The Helena Brewers (0-3) offense came to life on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium, but the bullpen faltered and the Great Falls Voyagers (3-0) squeaked out an 8-7 victory to keep the Brewers winless in 2017.

After scoring just two runs in the first two games of the season, Helena built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, starting the game with three singles and a Payton Henry three-run blast. Before the fans in Great Falls had even settled into their seats for the Voyagers home opener, the Brewers were comfortably ahead.

Nelson Hernandez, making his first start of the season, departed after five with a four run lead still in tact at 6-2. The 20-year-old Venezuelan worked quickly and efficiently, striking five while issuing just two walks.

Things unravelled in a hurry in the bottom sixth, however, when Braulio Ortiz struggled to throw strikes.

The big righty entered the game and immediately loaded the bases - walking Carlos Perez, hitting Felix Mercedes and walking Tate Blackman - before allowing two runs on a ground ball to first and a wild pitch. Still clinging to a 6-4 lead, Ortiz struck out Luis Curbelo for the second out of the inning, but another walk put runners on the corners for Anthony Villa.

Villa, who had homered off Hernandez in the third inning, sent a high fly ball to right field where a strong and steady wind carried it over the wall to put the Voyagers up 7-6. The Brewers would not lead again.

Helena pulled even in the top of the seventh when Gabriel Garcia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but Ortiz's command issues proved to be too much to overcome in the bottom half of the frame. After another walk and another hit batsman, Tyler Frost was able to leg out an infield single with two outs to bring in the game-winning run.

Ortiz (0-1) suffered the defeat, allowing six earned runs on just one hit in 1.1 innings of work.

In stark contrast to Ortiz's struggles, four Great Falls relievers combined to allow one run on one hit over four innings. Parker Rigler (1-0) earned the victory while Jhoan Quijada notched his first save of the season.

Eight different Brewers recorded at least one hit and Dallas Carroll led the offense, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in his pro debut. Payton Henry's home run was the first of his career.

The Brewers will look to get into the win column on Thursday night when they return to Great Falls to wrap up the series with the Voyagers. Michael Petersen will take the hill for Helena opposite Adam Panayotavich for Great Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

The game can be heard locally on KCAP 95.9FM/950AM and around the world on helenabrewers.net, the MiLB app and TuneIn Radio.

