Brewers Fall to Voyagers in Extras on Opening Night 5-1

News Release

HELENA, MT - An Opening Night pitcher's duel saw the Helena Brewers fall to the Great Falls Voyagers 5-1 in 11 innings on Monday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Both teams got on the board in the second inning. Trailing 1-0, Helena strung together three hits and a fielder's choice, including an RBI single by Antonio Pinero to tie the game. Helena received an excellent outing from Carlos Herrera, who tossed 6.0 innings and surrendered just 1 run while striking out 4 batters.

Tied 1-1 in the ninth, the Brewers almost sent the fans home early with a walk off. After Franly Mallen reached on a hit-by-pitch, the Brewers second baseman advanced to third on flair single to shallow right field and was waved home when Hanleth Otano bobbled the ball. The Voyagers right fielder was able to recover and cut Mallen down at home to end the ninth inning.

Great Falls put up a crooked number in the top of the 11th, scoring 4 runs, 3 of them on a double by Luis Gonzalez . The Brewers put together a rally in the bottom of the inning, when the first two batters reached on a hit by pitch and a walk. With one out, Chad McClanahan drew a walk to the load the bases. However, Mallen flew out and Jay Feliciano, pinch hitting for Pierre, struck out looking for the last out of the game. Rodrigo Benoit took the loss to fall to 0-1.

The Brewers and Voyagers match up again on Tuesday at 7:05 PM to wrap up their two-game series in Helena. Helena will send RHP Harold Chirino (NR) to the mound against Luis Ledo (NR) for Great Falls.


