Brewers Drop Second Game to Voyagers

News Release

HELENA, MT - The Helena Brewers dropped their second straight game on Tuesday night in a 13-1 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers.

Walks came back to hurt the Brewers staff, starting in the fourth inning. Starter Harold Chirino issued four walks in the frame, three of which came in to score as the Voyagers sent 10 men to the plate and scored 6 runs in the inning. Chirino took the loss after tossing 3.2 innings while allowing 5 runs on 3 hits and 7 walks with 2 strikeouts in his debut with Helena.

Overall, the Brewers staff allowed 14 walks in the contest, surpassing their single game season-high of 9 from last year. On offense, the Brewers struck out 12 times and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The bright spot for Helena's offense came in the bottom of the sixth. Designated hitter Nick Roscetti led off the frame with a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, to make it 6-1. Roscetti finished the night 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored in his first appearance with the Helena Brewers.

Helena and Great Falls meet again on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium as the series shifts north to Great Falls for two games. Helena will send RHP Nelson Hernández to the mound against RHP Brandon Agar for the Voyagers. First pitch is at 7:00 PM. The game can be heard locally on KCAP 95.9 FM/AM 950, on the MiLB app or on TuneIn radio.

