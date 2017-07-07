Brewers Commit Five Errors in Final Game of Road Trip

News Release

BILLINGS, MT - The Helena Brewers (8-9) took an early lead but sputtered to the finish line of a seven-game road trip as they lost to the Billings Mustangs 10-3 on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

In the first two pitches, the Brewers had a pair of base runners after Chad McClanahan singled and Dallas Carroll was hit by a pitch. Following a fly out, Payton Henry walked to load the bases and two batters later, Zach Clark singled in a pair of runs, giving Helena a 2-0 lead. Clark finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.

Billings (11-6) bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Helena shortstop Antonio Pinero committed three errors in the inning, first setting the stage for a two RBI single by Morgan Lofstrom and allowing another run to score on a fielding error.

The Mustangs added another pair of runs in the fourth, aided again by a pair of errors by Pinero. With a runner on first and one out, Billings center fielder Zeke White hit a ground ball to Pinero that seemed destined for a double play. Pinero bobbled the ball though, and missed the flip to second base, allowing both base runners to advance into scoring position. Andy Suglio then doubled in both runners to give Billings a 5-2 advantage.

In his first professional start, Jayson Rose (0-1) turned in a solid outing, tossing 3.0 innings of three hit ball, allowing three runs, one earned, while walking one and striking out two.

