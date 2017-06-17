Braves Use Big Inning to Defeat Drive

News Release

Rome, GA - Thanks to a five-run bottom of the fourth, the Rome Braves took a lead they wouldn't relinquish on Saturday night, and they defeated the Greenville Drive 8-5 to even the final series of the first half at one.

With the score tied at two, the Braves (38-31) began their big inning with a one-out walk, a single and a double steal. Cristian Pache then followed with an RBI single to put the Braves ahead 3-2. Brett Cumberland then delivered a two-run double to left to chase Robby Sexton (2-6) from the game. After the Drive pitching change, Justin Ellison knocked in two more runs with a line-drive single to center.

A solid effort on the mound from Jeremy Walker (3-6) helped the Braves to the win, as he scattered seven Drive (40-28) hits over six innings while allowing just two runs.

An RBI single in the bottom of the first by Lucas Herbert put Rome up 1-0, but the Drive took their only lead of the night in the second thanks to a sacrifice fly by Tyler Spoon and a groundout by Tucker Tubbs to make the score 2-1.

Herbert knocked in his second run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth to extend the Rome lead to 8-2.

Roldani Baldwin, Nick Lovullo and Santiago Espinal all drove home runs over the final two innings to shave the Braves lead to three, but Brandon White was able to close out the game for Rome and earn his eighth save.

Espinal, Lovullo and Tubbs each collected two hits for the Drive. Herbert and Pache led the way for Rome with three hits apiece.

The Drive's playoff hopes are still alive, as the Southern Division-leading Columbia Fireflies lost in Charleston on Saturday night, meaning the first-half playoff berth comes down to the final day. The Drive must defeat the Braves, and have the RiverDogs defeat the Fireflies, to win the first half and the playoff spot.

Sunday's series finale in Rome begins at 2:00 PM. The Drive will send left-hander Jhonathan Diaz (2-0, 5.00) to the mound in search of the playoff berth, and the Braves will counter with left-hander Joey Wentz (3-3, 3.50).

