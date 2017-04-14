Braves Top Smokies, 10-2

News Release

KODAK, TN -- The Mississippi Braves (5-3) scored early and late Friday evening to bounce back from Thursday's bottom of the ninth collapse to beat the Tennessee Smokies10-2 in game three of this five-game series.

Tennessee jumped out to an early lead with a lead-off home run from Trey Martin.

Mississippi answered in the top of the second when Connor Lien hit a towering three-run shot over the left center field wall into the "upper deck" of Smokies Stadium.

The pitchers for both teams took over for the next five innings with both offenses being shut out.

In the eighth, the Braves got back in the scoring column. Keith Curcio led off the inning with a walk and stole second. Travis Demeritte then doubled down the left field line, driving home Curcio to extend the Braves lead to 4-1. Carlos Franco (2-4, 4 RBI) then hit his second home run of the season to right-center, giving Mississippi a 6-1 lead.

The Braves went to the ninth inning remembering yesterday and knew that no lead was safe with the Smokies. However, this time the Tennessee pitchers assisted as the Braves scored four runs on only two hits with five walks to take a 10-1 lead to the bottom of the ninth.

After the lead off hitter reached on a fielding error and a single put runners at first and second with no outs, the M-Braves turned their third double play of the game. Tennessee scratched out a run on a wild pitch before Wes Parsons got the last batter to fly out to left field.

Matt Withrow (1-0) tossed six strong innings, giving up only one earned run on four hits. He walked one and struck out five to pick up his first win of the season. Parsons (S, 1) pitched the final three innings to earn the save.

Mississippi and Tennessee play games four and five of the series tomorrow with a double header beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). Mike Soroka (1-0, 0.00) will face Preston Morrison (0-0, 0.00) in game one and Max Fried (0-1, 10.80) will go up against Duane Underwood (0-0, 3.60) in the night cap.

Mississippi 10 - 7 - 1

Tennessee 2 - 6 - 0

Time 2:49

Attendance 5,751

