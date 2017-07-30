Braves Edge out Cardinals in Lid-Lifter

News Release

DANVILLE, Va. - Down four entering the ninth, Johnson City rallied and brought the tying run to the plate, but it was not enough as the Danville Braves defeated the Cardinals, 4-1, on Thursday night at Legion Field.

With the loss, Johnson City drops to 16-19 on the season. Danville's victory brought them above the .500 mark at 18-17.

Trailing 4-0 going into the final frame, CF Wadye Ynfante (1-4, R, 2 SO) banged a single to left and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches. With two outs, SS Delvin Perez (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) - who returned from the Gulf Coast League earlier in the day - ripped a RBI single to center to pull Johnson City within 4-1.

1B Carlos Rodriguez (1-4, 3 SO) continued the attack by smashing the first pitch he saw into left for a single. With Jonathan Rivera up to pinch-hit, a passed ball moved the runners to second and third. However, LHP Jaret Hellinger (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 SO) buckled down and struck him out to end the ballgame.

Danville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead by scoring a run in the second inning. RF Garrison Schwartz (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, SO) clocked a one-out double to left and 3B Luis Mejia (1-3, RBI, SO) brought him in on a bloop base-hit to left.

In the sixth, the D-Braves struck for two more. 2B Riley Delgado (1-4, R) and DH Leudys Baez (1-3, BB, SO) started the frame with back-to-back singles. After a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, LF Bradley Keller (2-4, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) smoked a liner down the left-field line. Two men came across to score, giving Danville a 3-0 advantage.

The Braves would add an insurance run in the eighth. Keller would sneak another two-bagger into left-center and race home on a single to right by Schwartz.

RHP Edwar Ramirez (5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) had arguably the best start of his season on Thursday. The 19-year-old surrendered three runs in 5.1 innings and tied a season-high with five strike outs, suffering his fifth loss of the year.

In relief, RHP Jacob Belinda (2.1 IP, H, BB, 4 SO) struck out four of the seven men he retired to garner his third victory of the season for Danville. Hellinger (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 SO) recorded the game's final nine outs to earn the first save of his professional career.

Braves starter LHP Bruce Zimmerman (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 SO) received a no-decision and struck out five in two innings of work

