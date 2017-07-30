Braves Drop Doubleheader to Cardinals

News Release

DANVILLE, Va,- The Danville Braves slipped back below .500 Saturday night, dropping both ends of a doubleheader to the Johnson City Cardinals. The Braves couldn't hold a late lead in game one, and they were done in by one big inning in the nightcap.

Huascar Ynoa made his Danville debut in the first game and pitched four respectable innings, surrendering just one run on three hits while striking out six. After Ynoa surrendered the lone run in the 2 nd inning, the Braves tied the game on Justin Smith's first career homer in the 4 th and took a 2-1 lead the next inning on a Riley Delgado single. Cutter Dyals pitched two scoreless innings of relief before handing the ball to Walter Borkovich in the 7 th . With one run already in to tie the game at 2, Chase Pinder singled to drive home the go ahead run. Danville couldn't respond in the bottom of the inning, giving Johnson City a 3-2 win.

In the nightcap, the Cardinals scored in the top of the 1st on a throwing error, but the Braves (18-19) erased the deficit in the 3 rd inning by scoring four runs on three consecutive hits. A double by Raysheandall Michel scored a run, then a single by Derian Cruz scored a pair, and lastly a Hagen Owenby single gave the Braves a 4-1 lead. Things began to unravel in the top of the 4 th for Danville, as the Cardinals (18-19) sent 12 men to the plate, scoring eight times to take a commanding 9-4 lead.

Johnson City would add an insurance run in the 6 th, and the Braves would score a pair in the bottom of the 7 th with two outs but could come no closer, giving the Cardinals a 10-6 win. Dilmer Mejia took the loss, falling to 1-3, despite a season high seven strikeouts.

