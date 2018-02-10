Brassart's two goals, shootout winner complete comeback

Boise, ID (2/9/18) - Brady Brassart netted two goals in regulation and added the only tally in an eight-round shootout, as the Idaho Steelheads (27-15-6) skated to a 4-3 shootout win over the Colorado Eagles (31-11-5) on Friday night at Budweiser Events Center. The Steelheads have won four of their last five and moved within seven points of the Eagles atop the Mountain Division, while the Eagles are winless in their last five contests.

For the second consecutive game, the Steelheads overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a win, the sixth time this season they have overcome a deficit of two goals or more to win.

Ryan Faragher stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime, including a breakaway stop on Ryan Harrison in the closing minutes of overtime. That was a sign of things to come, as Faragher stopped all eight shootout attempts he faced and Brassart ended the game with a wrist shot past Lukas Hafner for his first shootout goal of the season.

Idaho trailed 2-0 when Will Merchant broke through for his 12th goal of the season at 10:06 of the second period. A left point shot by Corbin Baldwin was deflected by Max French on its way to the net, with Jefferson Dahl creating havoc in front of Hafner. Hafner made the initial stop but couldn't fight through Dahl to find the rebound. Merchant pounced and slid the puck in to make it 2-1.

Following the goal, Gabriel Verpaelst went after Dahl in front of the net and the ensuing scrum led to an Idaho power play. Midway through that power play, Collin Bowman was called for cross-checking and the Steelheads were granted 57 seconds of 5-on-3 power play time.

Brassart would cash in, banging in a pass at the top of the Colorado crease for his 15th of the year off a feed from Steve McParland at 11:52. At 14:40, Brassart scored again with a wrist shot from the right circle off the rush, his 16th of the year giving Idaho its first lead at 3-2.

That lead lasted 2:45, with Drayson Bowman beating Faragher from the left circle with a wrist shot at 17:25 for his second of the game and 13th of the season to tie the score 3-3.

The Eagles opened the scoring at 17:38 of the first period when Jake Marchment fed Joey Ratelle in the slot for a one-timer past Faragher, his 13th of the season. Bowman made it 2-0 at 6:28 of the second, snapping a left-circle wrister past Faragher.

With two assists, McParland has 12 points in his last ten outings. Brassart has five goals and eight points in seven games since returning to the Steelheads from AHL Utica.

The Steelheads go for a sweep of the Eagles on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center, their last-ever regular season game in Loveland. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm MT with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: Merchant (12), Brassart (15,16,SO) Ryan Faragher: 28 saves on 31 shots, 8 saves on 8 shootout attempts Power Play: 1-for-5 Penalty Kill: 4-for-5

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Drayson Bowman COL

2. Brady Brassart IDH

3. Steve McParland IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Brady Brassart: 2 goals, shootout winner, 4 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME: Brady Brassart's first goal of the game tied the score and turned the tide of the contest, with the Steelheads cashing in on a 5-on-3 power play. Steve McParland picked up the puck in the right-wing corner and carried it around the perimeter of the zone, moving out towards the blue line and cutting across before driving back down into the left-wing corner and behind the net. Once behind the goal McParland slid a pass in front to a forgotten Brassart at the top of the Colorado crease for his 15th goal of the season.

