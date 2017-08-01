Brantley Rings Victory Bell

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Brantley Bell hit a walk-off single in the ninth to give Daytona a 1-0 victory over the first place Tampa Yankees Monday at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daniel Sweet drew a one out walk from LHP Trevor Lane in the ninth inning. Sweet then advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on his second stolen base of the night. Bell, facing his father's team, laced a single over the third base bag to give Daytona the victory.

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez combined with RHP Sandy Lugo, LHP Juan Martinez and RHP Ryan Hendrix (1-3) to shut out the Yankees on seven hits.

Gutierrez went the first five, allowing five hits while striking out two. The Yankees, meanwhile, went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position, leaving 15 on base. That included atleast one man in scoring position in eight of nine innings.

It was the Tortugas fifth walk-off and shut out of the year. Daytona won back-to-back games against Tampa to take the season series, 7-5, against the first place Yankees. Now Daytona will attempt to win it's first series since June 5th on Tuesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with coverage beginning at 6:50 PM with The Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

