Brandon Halverson Returned by NY Rangers, Drew Fielding Released, Desmond Bergin Signed to PTO

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced three Wolf Pack player moves.

The parent New York Rangers have returned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Wolf Pack, and the Wolf Pack have released netminder Drew Fielding from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement and signed defenseman Desmond Bergin to a PTO.

Halverson made his NHL debut with the Rangers in Saturday's game at Ottawa, playing 12:33 in relief of Henrik Lundqvist and allowing one goal on six shots. In three games with the Wolf Pack prior to being recalled on Friday, Halverson was 1-2-0, with a 3.68 goals-against average and an 89.2% save percentage. The 2014 second-round (59th overall) Ranger draft pick has also seen action in 22 ECHL games this season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, going 7-11-2 with a 3.87 GAA and a 90.0% save percentage.

Fielding served as the Wolf Pack's backup in last night's 3-2 shootout win at Lehigh Valley, after signing his PTO earlier in the day. Fielding returns to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, for whom the third-year pro is 12-7-1, with a 3.33 goals-against average, an 89.3% save percentage and two shutouts, in 22 games this season.

Bergin returns to the Wolf Pack from the Thunder, on his second PTO this season. The second-year pro out of Harvard University made his AHL debut February 9 at Syracuse, going scoreless with one shot on goal in a 4-3 shootout win for the Wolf Pack over the Crunch, after signing his original PTO the day before. In 45 ECHL games with Adirondack, the 5-11, 190-pound Bergin has 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points, along with 16 penalty minutes. He leads Thunder defensemen in points, goals and assists, ranks third overall on the team in assists, and is tied for fourth among ECHL defensemen in goals.

The Wolf Pack finish a six-game road trip this afternoon in Bridgeport, taking on the Sound Tigers in a 3:00 PM game. All of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Friday, February 23, a 7:15 PM contest vs. the Hershey Bears at the XL Center. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

