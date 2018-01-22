Brandon Anselmini Reassigned to Fuel

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have reassigned defenseman Brandon Anselmini to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The second year professional will be active for the Fuel's three games in three days slate this weekend, beginning tonight against the Allen Americans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Anselmini, 24, has seen action in 11 games for Indy this season, recoding one goal, five assists and 22 penalty minutes. Recalled to Rockford on Dec. 10, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound defenseman from Guelph, Ontario suited up in seven games with the IceHogs, posting two penalty minutes. In 61 career ECHL contests with Indy, Idaho and Orlando, Anselmini has compiled six goals, 18 assists and 116 penalty minutes.
Indy kicks off a three-game weekend with a Friday-Saturday homestand at Indiana Farmers Coliseum; hosting the Allen Americans Friday before welcoming back the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday night.
