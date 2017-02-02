Bradford, Grizzlies Skate Past Steelheads

Boise, ID- Erik Bradford notched a four-point night on Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena, powering the Utah Grizzlies (21-19-4) to a 6-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads (24-15-6) in front of 4,023 fans in the first game of their three-game series.

Andre Morrissette scored twice for Idaho, including a short-handed goal, and Will Merchant grabbed a two-point night. Still, the Grizzlies overcame Steelheads leads of 2-1 and 3-2, largely powered by a three-goal second period.

The Steelheads opened the scoring at 8:39 of the first period after a David Glen shot off the end-boards was ushered back to the front of the net for Jefferson Dahl to bury his 14th goal of the season past goaltender Ryan Faragher.

The Grizzlies would get some fortunate bounces of their own down the other end. At 12:29 of the first, a Phil Pietroniro point shot deflected off of Bradford's stick and rolled to the back post for an easy Cam Reid tap-in, his sixth of the year. Just 2:16 later, on a similar sequence, Tim Daly released a point shot that hit teammate Bradford in front of the net, with Bradford spinning the loose puck on net for his tenth goal and a 2-1 Utah lead.

Special teams would put the Steelheads back in front. On a power play late in the first period, Merchant's one-timer from the right circle beat Faragher at 17:10 for his 15th goal of the season and ninth on the power play, tied for the league lead. At 5:28 of the second period, a neutral zone turnover by Austen Brassard sprung Morrissette the other way on a short-handed breakaway for his second goal of the year and a 3-2 Idaho lead.

The Steelheads have scored short-handed goals in back-to-back games, with three in their past six contests and six for the season.

That was the last lead Idaho would hold. The Grizzlies tied the score again 4:30 after the Morrissette goal when Bradford entered the Idaho zone down the left wing wall and fed a pass out to the slot that defenseman Taylor Richart slid through Branden Komm's legs for his fifth goal of the year. At 12:17, Brassard took a similar route down the left wing, putting a puck into the Steelheads crease that Colin Martin poked in on the power play for a 4-3 Utah lead.

Michael Pelech would close out the second period scoring with his 11th of the year at 16:11 of the period, finishing a Bradford feed on a 2-on-1 rush. Bradford now has three goals and 11 points during a seven-game points streak.

Morrissette pulled the Steelheads back within a goal at 11:34 of the third period with his second goal of the night. Defenseman Miro Karjalainen sent a puck into the Utah end from the neutral zone and chased after it. Faragher began to leave his net before trying to scramble back, with Karjalainen winning the race to the puck and feeding Morrissette in front for an open net. The Steelheads would apply pressure in the closing minutes, but Richart's empty-net goal with three seconds remaining iced the game.

The Steelheads are winless in their last four games, going 0-3-1 in that span as they prepare for another meeting with the Grizzlies on Friday night. Merchant has eight goals and 17 points in his last 14 games, and he has scored goals in three straight contests.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies return to action on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 pm MT and the game is available on 1350 KTIK, Cable One, and ECHLTV.

Photo: Steve Conner

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: Dahl (14), Merchant (15), Morrissette (2,3) Branden Komm: 32 saves on 37 shots Power Play: 1-for-2 Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Andre Morrissette IDH

2. Erik Bradford UTA

3. Will Merchant IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Andre Morrissette: 2 goals (one short-handed), 4 shots

PLAY OF THE GAME: The Steelheads were trailing 4-3 late in the second period when Travis Ewanyk almost caught Ryan Faragher leaning. Ewanyk threw a puck on goal from the left wing wall and Faragher awkwardly kicked it out, appearing as though he had started to leave the short-side post. From that innocent opportunity, the Steelheads got caught in deep and the Grizzlies took the puck right up the ice on a 2-on-1 rush that Michael Pelech would bury for the eventual game-winner.

