Brad Ralph Named as a Coach for CCM ECHL All-Star Classic

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades and the ECHL on Wednesday announced that the coaches for the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will be Dan Watson of the Toledo Walleye and Brad Ralph of the Everblades.

The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Watson will serve as head coach for the game by virtue of the Walleye having the ECHL's top winning percentage through games of Dec. 30, 2016.

Ralph is the assistant coach for the game by virtue of the Everblades having the top winning percentage in the opposite conference through games of Dec. 30, 2016. Ralph is in his first season with the Everblades.

Toledo is 24-5-1, and leads the Central Division with 49 points while Florida is 20-7-3 for 43 points to lead the South Division.

It is the first All-Star coaching appearance for both Watson and Ralph. The record for All-Star appearances is three by Chris Cichocki, Glen Gulutzan, Davis Payne and Jeff Pyle.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

Ralph will join Everblades forward John McCarron, who was named to the ECHL All-Star team roster on Tuesday.

