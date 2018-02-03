Brad Barone Called up to ECHL Reading

News Release

ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Brad Barone has been called up to the ECHL's Reading Royals. Additionally, Roanoke local Mark Shifflett has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

Barone has played in 21 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs, starting 16 of them. He has a record of 6-10-1 with a 3.44 goals against average and .911 save percentage. Over two starts during the previous weekend, Barone stopped 56 of 58 shots faced. After taking a hard-luck loss on Friday in Macon, he recorded the first shutout of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs in a 1-0 shootout victory over the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday. In that game, Barone stopped 24 shots throughout regulation and overtime then turned aside all five Birmingham shootout attempts to secure the victory.

The 27-year-old Boston College product has appeared in two career games in the ECHL, one for the Florida Everblades in the 2014-15 postseason and one for the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2015-16 season.

