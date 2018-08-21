Bowlan, Webb Leads Chukars to a Win

Jonathan Bowlan and Nathan Webb both pitched well and the Idaho Falls Chukars got timely hit and some insurance runs in the 7th and 8th innings to lead to a 7-4 win over the Billings Mustangs at Melaleuca Field.

Jonathan Bowlan pitched 4 solid innings, allowing only a 2 run home run to Pabel Manzanero in the 4th inning. Bowlan did not walk any batters and struck out 5. Bowlan threw 37 strikes in 52 pitches.

It was a 2-0 Billings lead headed to the bottom of the 5th as the Chukars scored 3 runs in the 5th inning off Mustangs starting pitcher Ricardo Smith. Andres Martin hit a 2 run triple to tie the game at 2-2. Martin now had 5 triples on the season and is hitting .297 on the year. Martin scored 2 batters later on a Nate Eaton RBI single to center to give the Chukars a 3-2 lead.

The Chukars made it a 4-2 lead on a Nick Hutchins solo home run. Hutchins takes over the team lead with his 6th home run of the year.

Idaho Falls added an insurance run in the 7th inning as Kyle Kasser singled to left to drive home Julio Gonzalez. That made it a 5-2 lead.

Billings scored 2 in the top of the 8th inning. Chukars catcher Chase Vallot had a huge pickoff throw to first base to throw out Drew Mount for the 2nd out of the inning. That same at bat, Pabel Manzanero hit an RBI double to make it a 5-4 game.

Idaho Falls got some insurance runs in the 8th inning. Angel Medina drove home Vallot on a clutch single to center to make it a 6-4 game. Hunter Strong later scored on a wild pitch by Connor Ryan to make it a 7-4 game.

Webb pitched a scoreless 9th inning to close out the win on his 21st birthday. He struck out 4 and allowed only 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Game 2 of the 4 game series is Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars will go with Pioneer League All-Star Kris Bubic. Billings counters with RHP James Marinan. 7:15 pm first pitch.

Chukars notes: Chukars went 4 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Chase Vallot defensively had a caught stealing and a key pickoff at first base for the 2nd out of the 8th inning. Vallot hit a double for the 3rd straight game. Nate Eaton went 1 for 4 with an RBI. He is now on a 9 game hitting streak. Eaton played in center field for the 2nd straight game and made some nice plays in the field. Angel Medina was the only Chukar with a multi-hit game. He went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Andres Martin hit his 5th triple of the season. How's this for a stat. In 35 games this year, Martin has 5 triples, 1 home run and 0 doubles. Time of game: 2:44. Attendance was 3,264 on dollar hot dog night at Melaleuca Field.

