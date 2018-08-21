Boulders Drop Both Ends Of Double Header

Brad Schaenzer pitched a 6-inning complete game this afternoon for Rockland in the first half of the doubleheader. He allowed just two runs and four hits, and both runs came in the first inning.

Unfortunately, Rockland couldn't get the bats rolling in game one recording just three hits over the seven innings. They would go on to lose 2-0.

In the second game, Rockland got good pitching once again as Frank Moscatiello pitched four innings allowing two runs.

Rockland was able to put up a run early, but only got one more the rest of the game. They lost by a final score of 4-2.

The Boulders playoff push gets back on track tomorrow in Sussex as they try to further themselves from New Jersey and Ottawa.

