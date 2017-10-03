Botten Joins Havoc Camp

News Release

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Alex Botten has signed a try-out agreement and will be in camp next week.

"We look forward to seeing Alex at training camp," Detulleo said. "He came highly recommended from a former Havoc player. We expect him to bring offense to our lineup with his speed and high-compete level."

Botten (5-10, 185) played in six games last season for the Fayetteville FireAntz after finishing his college career at SUNY-Oswego. He recorded one assist for the FireAntz. He played in 105 games at Oswego from 2013-2017. He scored 33 goals and recorded 86 assists.

"I am excited to get started with a great organization and begin my professional career with the Havoc," Botten said. "Hoping to have a successful season and see how far this team can go!"

The Sharon, Ontario native played in 133 career games in the OJHL where he scored 48 goals and recorded 102 assists.

The Havoc will open the 2017-18 season on the road in Macon on October 21st. The home opener is set for Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m. on Pharmacy First Ice against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for all home and preseason games Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the Von Braun Center Box Office.

