Boston Bruins and Atlanta Gladiators Extend Affiliation Agreement

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL and Boston Bruins of the NHL have extended their affiliation via a new two-year agreement. Gladiators Head Coach and General Manager of Hockey Operations Andy Brandt announced the extension today as the team will continue serving as the lone ECHL partner for both Boston and the AHL Providence Bruins.

"We began discussions on extending the affiliation with [Boston General Manager] Don Sweeney and [Providence Bruins General Manager] John Ferguson back in September," said Brandt. "The Gladiators are excited, and honored, to continue our relationship with the Bruins organization and remain committed to developing their prospects."

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. The Bruins became the sixth NHL team to affiliate with Atlanta on August 6th, 2015 and over the past two seasons the Gladiators received ten players from the affiliation, including three directly from Boston.

"The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins are excited to renew our affiliation with the Atlanta Gladiators," said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. "Since entering into our partnership with the Gladiators two years ago, we have established a strong working relationship with the club. We have been impressed by the support system; led by their owner Mr. Jeffreys and their VP Joe Gelderman, along with the individual development attention that Head Coach Andy Brandt and his staff has shown each one of our players. We look forward to the continued success of the franchise and thank the Atlanta Gladiators ownership group and the Duluth community for their steadfast support."

"The most beneficial part of this relationship has been the communication between all three organizations," said Brandt. "We know that the players we receive via assignment are quality individuals. We've also been able to provide Providence with players of our own who can contribute to their roster. These experiences are critical in the development of our men."

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

February 15, 2017

