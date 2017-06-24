Bosiokovic Blasts Home Run Early; Adds Walk off Hit Late

News Release

ASHEVILLE-- Entering Saturday's home contest against the Rome Braves, the Asheville Tourists had a total of one walk off win in 2017. It came from Jacob Bosiokovic back in April. You can now make that two walk off wins for Asheville in 2017, and both have been courtesy of Bosiokovic.

In the bottom of the third inning, Bosiokovic hit a lead-off Home Run off Joey Wentz to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead. Rome manufactured a run in the fourth and built a 5-1 lead in the fifth due to some suspect defense. Riley Pint started for Asheville and was extremely effective through four innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tourists began their comeback. Asheville plated three runs by capitalizing on two costly Rome errors. Bobby Wernes hit a timely two-run single in the inning. Taylor Snyder led off the seventh with a Home Run to tie the game 5-5.

The score remained 5-5 up until the bottom of the tenth. With two outs, Max George was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Brian Serven, drew a walk. Bosiokovic stepped to the plate and fell behind 0-2. The next pitch was a hanging breaking ball that Bosiokovic lined into the left field corner for a walk off double.

Kenny Oakley and Matt Dennis combined to toss six shutout innings out of the Tourists bullpen. The work by both relievers allowed Asheville to stay close and eventually earn the victory.

Asheville will attempt to take the series from Rome on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

