Borenstein Leads Aces to PCL-Leading 45th Win

News Release

RENO, NV. - Zach Borenstein led the Reno Aces offense Monday night with a 3-for-3, five-RBI performance. As a team, the Aces tallied nine runs on 15 hits to blow out the Las Vegas 51's by a score of 9-4. Borenstein finished just a double shy of the cycle and recorded his season-high in RBI. Eric Jokisch and the Reno pitching staff limited the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate to four runs, handing them their third loss in as many days.

The 51's got to Eric Jokisch early, plating two runs in the top half of the first inning. Victor Cruzado got the game started with a single down the right field line. Phillip Evans Recorded his seventh double of the season, driving in Cruzado to give Las Vegas a 1-0 lead. After a routine fly out to center field, advancing Rosario to third, Dominic Smith picked up his 42nd RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to right field.

After going silent in the first, Zach Borenstein narrowed the gap with a two-out triple. Jack Reinheimer took the first pitch he saw from Las Vegas starter Ricky Knapp into right field for a triple. Zach Borenstein followed with a RBI triple, his second of the season. Reno would follow with a second run in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a Socrates Brito three-bagger and Ildemaro Vargas sacrifice fly.

Las Vegas tagged Reno's starter Eric Jokich for their third run of the evening in the top half of the fourth. The 3-2 deficit seemed to wake up the Reno bats as they exploded for four in the bottom of the fourth. Christian Walker led off the inning with his 18th double of the season. Oswaldo Arcia singled to put runners on the corner for Jack Reinheimer. Reinheimer drove in his second RBI of the night with a line drive to center field. Borenstein jumped on the hit wagon, sending his 9th home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Aces a 6-3 lead.

The Aces offense would tack on three more before the last out was made. Eric Jokisch earned the win tonight, improving his record to 5-3. The southpaw went 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six. Daniel Gibson, Matt Stites, and Jimmie Sherfy combined for three innings of relief. Sherfy faced just one batter in the bottom of the ninth inning but picked up his ninth save of the season. Reno improves to a league-best 45-26 on the season, eight games up of the Tacoma Rainiers in the Pacific Northern Division.

Reno will square off against the Las Vegas 51's tomorrow afternoon from Greater Nevada Field looking for the series sweep. Gates will open tomorrow morning at 12:05 P.M.


