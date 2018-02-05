Border Cats Pitching Coach Back for Another Summer

Thunder Bay, ON - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are happy to announce that pitching coach Matt Cartwright will be returning for the 2018 summer.

"We are excited to have Matt back working with pitchers this season," said General Manager Dan Grant. "He was a respected coach by the players and a big help to our pitching staff."

Coach Feller added, "I'm excited to have Matt back with us this season. He brings a wealth of knowledge of pitching and a high baseball IQ." Feller continued, "He was able to help develop the pitchers throughout the season for us and prepare them for a successful career."

The Border Cats home opener for the 2018 Northwoods League season is June 2 with a 7:35pm start time.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Entering its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 185 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champion Ben Zobrist (CHC) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET), Curtis Granderson (LAD) and Lucas Duda (TBR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.bordercatsbaseball.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Border Cats as your favorite team.

