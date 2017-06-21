Boomers Squander Late Lead in Daytime Loss to Windy City

News Release

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, saw a seven-game win streak come to a close with a 5-4 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts before the third largest crowd in franchise history of 7,508 on Wednesday.

Schaumburg jumped to a 4-0 lead for starting pitcher Conrad Wozniak, but Windy City scored four times in the eighth and once in the ninth to steal the victory. Seth Spivey staked the Boomers the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth, his seventh of the season. Spivey, who leads the league in RBIs, added a two-run double in the fifth. Windy City tied the game with four runs in the eighth before there was even an out and Tim Zier homered in the ninth to account for the final.

Wozniak allowed just one hit in six shutout innings with a walk and a season high six strikeouts. The rookie has yet to record a decision in five starts despite owning a 1.27 ERA and throwing shutout ball in three starts. Derek DeYoung suffered the loss. Spivey finished with two hits. Josh Gardiner reached base three times and scored twice.

The Boomers still own the top record in the league at 26-9. The team will conclude the series with another 11:00 a.m. game on Thursday. LHP Lars Liguori (3-0, 2.68) will take the ball in the rubber match with Windy City countering with RHP Zac Westcott (4-2, 4.25). Make the Boomers part of your plans this season by calling (847) 461-FOWL (3695). Hear all of the game action this season on AM 1410 WRMN with the voice of the Boomers, Tim Calderwood.

