Book Your Ducks Birthday Party January 11

January 4, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





Central Islip, N.Y.- The three-time Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks today announced that Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages for the 2017 season will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in having their celebration at the ballpark may call the group sales department at (631) 940-3825, ext. 104 at that time. Fans are encouraged to call early to ensure availability.

"The memories created by hosting your child's birthday party at the ballpark will last forever," says Ducks Vice President of Sales and Operations John Wolff. "It is one of the most fun and unique ways to celebrate his or her special day."

Birthday party packages continue to be one of the most popular group outings at Bethpage Ballpark and include:

-Ten (10) box seats to a Ducks game (great seating location)

-An opportunity for the birthday boy/girl to join QuackerJack on top of the dugout as the crowd sings "Happy Birthday"

-The birthday boy/girl's name announced over the public address system and displayed on the scoreboard

-A party in the Picnic Area that includes two (2) Pizza Hut pizza pies, ten (10) Pepsi beverages, and ten (10) Kona Ice frozen ice treats

-One (1) autographed baseball for the birthday child (with protective ballqube) and nine (9) Ducks souvenir logo baseballs for guests

-One (1) commemorative t-shirt for the birthday child

-Ten (10) Speed Pitch passes

Members of the Long Island Ducks/Bethpage Kids Club have the opportunity to book their party dates in an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. To become a member of the Kids Club and take advantage of this benefit, please call (631) 940-3825, ext. 102 today.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.