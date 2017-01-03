Bombers Ticket Director, "Don't Buy Our Season Tickets"

January 3, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





I might be the worst Ticket Sales Director in the country.

By Kevin Timmer

Director of Ticket Sales

Battle Creek Bombers

You read my title right. I am the Director of Ticket Sales. My sole job is to sell as many tickets as humanly possible. Well, I might be the only Front Office Executive in the country to say this, but don't buy our season tickets.

I'm serious. Do us both a favor and don't do it.

Let's think about it. Who can make it to all 36 games? Heck, I don't even go to all the games. How could I expect you to be at all of them?

While most teams are trying to force fans to go to every game, I have this crazy idea of giving fans what they want, a ticket plan that they can actually use. Of course, we still have season tickets available, but I'll reserve those for corporations that have enough employees to use all of them.

I have a better idea, and it comes with a free jersey and hat. I can even reward you for going to fewer games by feeding you for free. Yes, feed you for free for going to fewer games.

I'm probably the worst Director of Ticket Sales in the country, but my idea for you is our new 5-Game Pack.

You could buy these in our team shop for $57. I want to give them to you for free.

With the new 5-Game pack, you get:

All-You-Can-Eat. You get all of the hot dogs, burgers, brats, chips, soda and water you want for 5 innings. We even provide your own buffet tent to skip the lines. Free Gifts. Receive a team jersey, hat, bobblehead & two other gifts all for free. ($75 value) Our 5 Best Games. Fireworks nights, celebrities, America's Got Talent entertainment acts. Last year these weekend nights sold out. The only way to guarantee your seat at these games is with your 5-Game pack. (Dates chosen in December) Ticket Exchange Program. You can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to another regular season home game of your choice. Limited Availability. Our stadium only allows us to offer 500 of these packages per game and is not available for the single game buyer.

Options:

Bleacher seats $59 Box seats $69 SOLD OUT No-Hassle Renewal Program. Our ticket packages are automatically renewed which will guarantee your perks. If you wish to cancel at any time, just let us know. August 1st in the renewal date. Highly Affordable. All of this will only cost you $11.80 per game. If you walked up the day of the game you'd pay $9 per ticket and not get any food or gifts. Payment Plan. We even have an easy payment plan that allows you to pay as you go.

With this 5-game plan, you get about one game every two weeks, which is just right for a lot of fans.

In order to reserve your 5-Game pack, fill out the form below and we will contact you about reserving your plan, or call us at 269-962-0735. Seating location will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

And do so soon. This dumb idea is our best offer of the year and the word is spreading. More than 400 of the 500 plans have already been reserved.

